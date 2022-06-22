OHL announces 2021-2022 All-Star and All-Rookie teams

The Ontario Hockey League has announced its first, second and third all-star team selections as well as its first and second all-rookie team designations for the 2021-22 season.

The teams were selected by the OHL's General Managers, with voting conducted in two stages beginning with a Conference ballot followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western Conference results.

On the first All-Star team, Windsor Spitfires centre, Wyatt Johnston was selected.

And for the second All-Star team, Windsor Spitfires captain Will Cuylle was picked.

A total of 16 of the League's 20 member teams are represented on this year's all-star and all-rookie team selections.