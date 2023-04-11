OHL announces 2022-23 Coaches Poll winners; numerous Spitfires make the list

The Ontario Hockey League has announced the results of the Eastern and Western Conference Coaches Polls for the 2022-23 regular season.

The OHL Coaches Poll provides club coaches with the chance to recognize the top three players in 20 different skill categories within their own conference.

Many Windsor Spitfires have made the list in areas such as 'Most Underrated Player', 'Most Improved Player', 'Hardest Worker', and many others.

Windsor's captain, Matthew Maggio saw his name in two of the categories, coming in first for the leagues 'Hardest Worker', and second place for 'Most Dangerous in Goal Area'.

Alex Christopoulos has won first for 'Most Improved Player' and Jacob Maillet has claimed first in two categories for 'Most Underrated Player' as well as 'Best Defensive Forward'.

Despite only starting with the Spitfires in January, Shane Wright has placed second in the category of 'Smartest Player'. Wright tied for first in the same category for the Eastern Conference during the 2021-22 season.

Oliver Peer has claimed second for 'Best Skater', Michael Renwick claimed second for the category of 'Hardest Shot', Nicholas DeAngelis came in third for 'Best Defensive Defenceman', while Daniil Sobolev was tied for third for 'Best Body Checker'.

The Spitfires clinched first for the Western Conference and West Division, but were swept out of the playoffs by the Kitchener Rangers.