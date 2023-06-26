OHL announces Windsor Spitfires home opener for 2023-2024 season



The Ontario Hockey League has announced the regular season home openers for all 20 teams including the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spitfires will play their first home game on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Guelph Storm.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

The home opener will come one night after Windsor is in Sarnia with the Sting hosting the Spitfires for their home opener on Friday, Sept. 29.

The 680-game OHL regular season opens on Thursday, Sept. 28 with action in Barrie vs. North Bay. Peterborough, the defending OHL champions open their season the same night against Kingston.

The entire 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released on Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m.

Windsor finished the 2022-2023 regular season first in the Western Conference with a 44-18-4-and-2 record with an OHL-best 320 goals for.

The Spitfires were upset by the 8th place Kitchener Rangers in a four-game sweep in the opening round of the playoffs.