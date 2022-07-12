OHL announces Windsor Spitfires preseason schedule

The Ontario Hockey League announced the preseason schedule for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits will play 6 preseason games ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The first game is scheduled for Monday September 5 against Niagara in Port Colborne with puck drop at 2 p.m.

The Spitfires will then play Flint 3 times in a row, the first is home on September 9, second is in Flint on Sunday September 11 and third Tuesday September 20 at the WFCU Centre.

The Spitfires will then have a home and home series with Sarnia.

Game one is on Thursday September 22 at the WFCU. Game two in Sarnia is on Saturday September 24.

The Spitfires home opener is scheduled for October 1 when the Sarnia Sting come to town.