OHL Championship Series now tied 2-2 following Bulldogs come from behind OT win

The OHL Championship Series between the Windsor Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs is now tied at two games apiece following the Bulldogs come from behind 3-2 overtime victory.

The Spitfires and the Bulldogs played Game 4 at the WFCU Centre on Friday night.

In the first period, it was a rough start for the Spitfires as Hamilton scored the first goal of the night in less than 3 minutes of play starting. Only 9 shots on goal for Hamilton, and 8 shots on goal for Windsor.

The scoreboard sat at 1-0 for the Bulldogs after the first period.

In the second, Joshua Currie was able to tie it up for the Spitfires. With just over 7 minutes of play left in the second period, Captain Will Cuylle was able to give the Spits a lead.

The scoreboard at the end of the second period sat in favour of the Windsor Spitfires at 2-1.

A slow start to the third period, Hamilton scored with just under 7 minutes left to play but it was immediately waved off for goalie interference. Hamilton challenged the goal, but after review the original call stood and there was no goal.

With less than 3 minutes left, the Bulldogs pulled their goalie. And with just under the 2 minute mark left to play, Hamilton tied up the game to go into overtime.

In overtime, Hamilton scored and took the win for Game 4.

Game 5 will be on Sunday, puck drop is set for 2 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 1:45 p.m.