OHL changes start time of Spitfires game this Sunday

The Ontario Hockey League has announced a change in the start time for an upcoming Windsor Spitfires game.

The Spitfires were due to play in Saginaw, Michigan against the Spirit at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The OHL has announced that the start time is being moved to 2 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.

The Detroit Lions are scheduled to play the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

AM800 will have the broadcast from the Spitfires game in Saginaw this Sunday starting with the pre-game show at 1:50 p.m.