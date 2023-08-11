OHL Commissioner announces retirement

David Branch, the Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League, has announced his retirement.

The 2023-24 season will mark Branch's 45th and last season as OHL Commissioner.

In a statement released Thursday, Branch says that he has had the pleasure of seeing young players pursue their professional and academic goals, with countless graduates advancing to the National Hockey League and other levels of professional hockey.

Earlier this summer, Branch advised the OHL Board of Governors of his intent to retire at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

He says it's been an honour to serve in this capacity, and he's very thankful for the support he's received and the life-long friendships he's made along the way.

Chair of the OHL Board of Governors, Craig Goslin, says the board congratulates Branch for his significant accomplishments, and that his dedication and commitment developed the OHL into one of the best leagues in the world.

The League has established a Commissioner Search Committee and details concerning next steps will be announced following the League's Annual General Meeting next week.