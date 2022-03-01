OHL condemns Russia invasion, supports IIHF ban

The Ontario Hockey League is joining many others in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a statement, the league says it supports measures enacted by both the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada to suspend Russia and Belarus from international competition and any participation in national team events held in Canada.

The statement goes on to say the OHL hopes for a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible as it continues to monitor the well-being of its players, especially those from countries affected by the conflict.

The league says it will support its athletes regardless of which country they call home.

Both the World Junior Hockey Championship and the Men's Hockey Championship were scheduled to be held in Russia next year — new locations have not yet been announced.