OHL COVID-19 protocols suspend team activities for Windsor Spitfires

The Ontario Hockey League has announced it is suspending all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

COVID-19 has hit the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits were suppose to play the Guelph Storm Thursday night in Guelph but the game has been postponed.

The league has also postponed Friday's game at home against the Flint Firebirds.

Windsor's game on Sunday against Sarnia was postponed earlier this week after Sarnia's team activities were suspended.

The league plans to reschedule the postponed games.