OHL Delays Start of Season

The Ontario Hockey League is delaying the start of its season.

The decision was made following a meeting with the league's Board of Governors and General Managers.

In a release, the league says "the decision follows Premier Doug Ford’s announcement of a province-wide shutdown in Ontario starting on December 26."

The release goes on to say, "the league will continue to consult and work closely with Governments and health authorities to determine potential start dates in the new year."

The OHL season was set to begin on February 4 with training camps opening in mid-January.

Players were set to report to their teams in early January.