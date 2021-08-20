OHL Fans Must be Fully Vaccinated to Attend Games and Practices

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has updated its health and safety protocols for the 2021-22 season.

According to a release, anyone wishing to gain access to an OHL facility must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof.

The league says its expanded vaccination policy goes into effect October 7 and covers spectators and other attendees for games and practices for its 17 Ontario-based teams.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will need to follow all safety protocols.

The OHL previously announced all players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers, and billet families must be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the season.