OHL Places 4 Teams in Top 10
The Canadian Hockey League's weekly top 10 poll for the 2019-20 season
1. (2) Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL, 46-8-3-1)
2. (1) Ottawa 67's (OHL, 44-11-0-1)
3. (4) Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL, 44-12-1-0)
4. (3) Portland Winterhawks (WHL, 40-10-3-4)
5. (5) Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL, 40-10-6-3)
6. (7) Everett Silvertips (WHL, 40-12-3-1)
7. (6) Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL, 39-11-5-1)
8. (8) London Knights (OHL, 38-15-1-1)
9. (HM) Kitchener Rangers (OHL, 36-14-5-2),
10. (10) Flint Firebirds (OHL, 38-18-1-1)
Honourable Mentions
Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL, 37-17-2-1), (HM) Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL, 35-15-2-5) and (HM) Saginaw Spirit (OHL, 36-16-3-2).
with files from (The Canadian Press)