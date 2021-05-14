OHL Plans to Open 2021-2022 Season on Oct. 7

The OHL plans to hit the ice this fall.

According to a release, the league has circled Oct. 7 on its calendar as the day the 2021-2022 season.

Players will be reporting to training camps Sept. 2 to prepare for a 68 game regular season schedule.

The playoffs are set to get underway on April 7, 2022, with the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by KIA to be held from June 2-12 in 2022.

Play was suspended for the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league will hold its 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft June 4-5 this year, with the Windsor Spitfires holding the fourth overall pick.