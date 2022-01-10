OHL postpones upcoming Spitfires game due to COVID-19

The Ontario Hockey League is postponing three games involving the Guelph Storm, including one against Windsor.

Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Guelph Storm Hockey Club, their next three scheduled regular season games.

The list of postponed games includes the Thursday, Jan. 13 meeting in Windsor against the Spitfires.

The OHL also postponed the Jan. 10 games involving the Owen Sound Attack in Guelph and the Jan. 14 match involving the Flint Firebirds in Guelph.

The three games will be rescheduled at a later date.

More information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates will be provided by the OHL at the later date.