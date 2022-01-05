OHL postpones Windsor Spitfires Wednesday night game



The Ontario Hockey League is postponing tonight's Windsor Spitfires game due to COVID-19 protocols.

The league issued a release Wednesday afternoon to announce this evening's Spitfires game against the Storm in Guelph has been postponed.

The league has also postponed six other games:

Friday, January 7 - Niagara IceDogs at Hamilton Bulldogs

Friday, January 7 - Ottawa 67's at Oshawa Generals

Friday, January 7 - Owen Sound Attack at Guelph Storm

Saturday, January 8 - Guelph Storm at Owen Sound Attack

Saturday, January 8 - Ottawa 67's at Hamilton Bulldogs.

An additional 21 previously postponed games have been rescheduled:

Saturday, January 8 - North Bay Battalion at Barrie Colts, 7:30pm***

Sunday, January 9 - Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack, 2:00pm (from Dec. 28)

Sunday, January 9 - Kingston Frontenacs at Mississauga Steelheads, 2:00pm (from Jan. 2)

Tuesday, January 11 - Kingston Frontenacs at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Dec. 19)

Tuesday, January 11 - Niagara IceDogs at Hamilton Bulldogs, 7:00pm (from Jan. 2)

Tuesday, January 18 - Peterborough Petes at Niagara IceDogs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 31)

Wednesday, January 19 - Flint Firebirds at Sarnia Sting, 7:05pm (from Dec. 17)

Tuesday, January 25 - North Bay Battalion at Niagara IceDogs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 18)

Tuesday, January 25 - Mississauga Steelheads at Peterborough Petes, 7:05pm (from Dec. 4)

Monday, February 14 - Barrie Colts at Kingston Frontenacs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 17)

Wednesday, February 16 - Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Dec. 15)

Sunday, February 20 - Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack, 2:00pm (from Jan. 1)

Tuesday, March 1 - Ottawa 67's at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Dec. 28)

Tuesday, March 8 - Oshawa Generals at North Bay Battalion, 7:00pm (from Dec. 31)

Sunday, March 13 - Erie Otters at Guelph Storm, 7:00pm (from Dec. 17)

Tuesday, March 15 - North Bay Battalion at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Jan. 1)

Tuesday, March 22 - Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts, 7:30pm (from Dec. 16)

Tuesday, March 22 - Sarnia Sting at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Dec. 18)

Wednesday, March 30 - Niagara IceDogs at Sudbury Wolves, 7:05pm (from Dec. 17)

Wednesday, March 30 - Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Jan. 5)

Sunday, April 3 - Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters, 2:00pm (from Dec. 18)



***- The previously postponed game between North Bay and host Barrie on Saturday, January 8 will now be played.



The OHL will provide updates on additional rescheduled games as confirmed dates become available.