OHL Regular Season is Over

Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Commissioner David Branch announced today the conclusion of the 2019-20 OHL Regular Season.

According to a release from the league, the decision comes following a meeting with the Board of Governors and consultation with medical professionals. It was then determined that the remaining 56 games of the 2019-20 OHL Regular Season schedule will be cancelled and not played.

“In the interest of the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public, it’s been agreed that the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season is the proper course of action to take at this time,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch.

“We are continuing to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19. When it is safe and we may resume play, we will advise on the status of the 2020 OHL Playoffs. We thank OHL players and their families, fans and partners for their continued patience and understanding throughout this challenging situation.”

The League has additionally confirmed that the 2020 OHL Priority Selection will be held live online at ontariohockeyleague.com on Saturday, April 4 beginning at 9:00am.