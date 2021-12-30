OHL reinstates Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux will be reinstated starting Saturday.

Mailloux was suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Sept. 2 due to an incident that took place while the London Knights defenceman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020.

He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

Mailloux has previously said he "deeply regrets" taking and then sharing that photo with his teammates "to impress them."

The OHL said Mallioux has since undergone therapy and counselling and participated in a personal development plan.

