OHL to Play 40 Game Season

The major junior hockey league will play a condensed 40-game season beginning Feb. 4, according to several sources including TSN.

Each team typically plays 68 games in a normal season.

Only four teams from each conference (eight teams total) will make the playoffs.

Usually, the top eight teams in each conference (16 teams total) qualify for the postseason. The season would conclude May 16 with the Memorial Cup scheduled for June 17-27.

Training camps will begin Jan. 23 and teams will play one or two exhibition games. American and European players are to arrive Jan. 8 and then quarantine.

However, a few kinks will need to be sorted out. There are three OHL teams based in the United States (the Flint Firebirds, Saginaw Spirit, and Erie Otters) but there were no discussions as to what will happen with those clubs.

The possibility of fans in the arenas was not discussed either.

The schedule is undetermined, but it's possible that teams may only play four or five other squads.

with files from The Score and TSN