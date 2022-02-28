OHL venues returning to full capacity March 1

The Ontario Hockey League is dropping a number of COVID-19 protocols at its venues.

As of March 1, the league is joining the province in scrapping proof of vaccination and capacity limits for indoor settings.

OHL Commissioner David Branch says, "It’s been a season like no other," adding he's proud of the way the league and its fans have come together in the face of the challenges presented by the pandemic.

While proof of vaccination will no longer be required, Branch is reminding spectators masking rules will remain in effect.

The Windsor Spitfires' next home game takes place Saturday, March 5 against the Soo Greyhounds.

Game time is set for 7:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 6:50pm.

