Oilers bolster blue line by acquiring Mattias Ekholm from Predators

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.

The Oilers also receive a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Headed the other way in the deal announced Tuesday are defenceman Tyson Barrie and prospect Reid Schaefer along with a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

Nashville retains four per cent (US$250,000) of Ekholm's salary per season through 2025-26.

The trade was the second of the day by Oilers general manager Ken Holland and a big swing to help his blue line after sending winger and 2016 fourth overall pick Jesse Puljujarvi to the Carolina Hurricanes in a salary cap-clearing move that helped pave the way for Ekholm's arrival in the Alberta capital.

The 32-year-old has five goals and 18 points in 57 games in 2022-23, but an organization with plenty of firepower led by Connor McDavid didn't get the Swede for his offensive prowess.