Oilers Drop Maple Leafs 3-1

Leon Draisaitl scored the winner on a third-period power play Wednesday as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1.

Kailer Yamamoto was credited with the opening goal for Edmonton (2-3-0) after the Leafs fumbled the puck into their own net in the first.

Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves to get the win. Josh Archibald scored into an empty net with 1:06 left in regulation to seal it.

Auston Matthews replied for Toronto (3-2-0), which got 19 stops from Frederik Andersen.

Edmonton and Toronto will go back at it again Friday at an empty Scotiabank Arena in the second of nine North Division meetings between the clubs in the NHL's 56-game abbreviated schedule.

Draisaitl buried his first goal of the season at 9:12 of the final period with Jake Muzzin in the penalty box tripping. The reigning Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner fired home a loose puck after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took the initial shot.



with files from (The Canadian Press)