Oilers edge Kings 3-2 to draw even in first-round playoff series

EDMONTON - Klim Kostin scored the third-period game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series at a win apiece.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, which dropped the series opener 4-3 in overtime. Derek Ryan and Evander Kane with the empty-netter also scored for the Oilers.

Oilers captain and NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid had an assist for his first point of these playoffs. He was held off the scoresheet in Monday's Game 1.

Stuart Skinner had 23 saves for his first NHL career playoff win. Kings counterpart Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots in the loss.

Gabriel Vilardi and Philip Danault were the Kings' goal scorers.

Vilardi returned to the Kings' lineup after sitting out the last nine games of the regular season and first game of the series with a lower-body injury.