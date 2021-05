Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a fire in Windsor.

Crews with Windsor Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 3200-block of California Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the fire started in attached garage due to the accidental spontaneous combustion of oily rags.

No one was injured.

The damage includes $275,000 to the structure and $75,000 to the contents inside.