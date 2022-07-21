Ojibway National Urban Park townhall happening in August

A townhall has been announced on the Ojibway National Urban Park next month, where an update and next steps on establishment of the park will be discussed.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, along with Chief Mary Duckworth of the Caldwell First Nation and Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie, to provide details.

It follows Masse's private members' bill C-248 passing second reading in the House of Commons earlier this year in a vote of 169 for and 147 against, with support of the Bloc, Green Party, Conservative party, the NDP, and two Liberal MPs.

Masses says what's exciting about this opportunity, similarly to Point Pelee and other national parks, is the park will get its own legislation.

"Which requires more consultation, provides more opportunity for resources and makes it more robust when protecting endangered species," he continued. "So there's way more benefits by going through this process and we want to explain that. We want to hear from the public again."

He says all of the feedback received will be presented at future committee meetings, where representatives from Caldwell First Nation, the City of Windsor and others will also provide comments under oath.

"So this is part of what we'll hear from the community and the feedback, just we like we did the first time around, to get an idea of whether we're on the right track and what we should consider. We even had last time Americans come over that were part of the presentations, so we'll get that added flavour as well too because they're doing amazing work over there," Masse said.

Caldwell First Nation has been involved in Point Pelee National Park for sometime, and Chief Duckworth says they have supported the development of the Ojibway National Park from the very beginning.

She says they're looking forward to co-managing and developing the park to protect species at risk from their lens, on top of the local conservation authority.

"Your conservation authority is a government agency. You have an Indigenous lens that is grass roots, that is knowledgeable in grass, air and water. To be able to co-manage a park to make it vibrant, make it alive, and be part of something bigger than ourselves," she said.

McKenzie says it's been a true honour to work on the Ojibway National Urban Park initiative both prior to being elected and as a councillor.

"The challenges associated with this project have been significant. I'm proud of the Mayor and all of my colleagues on council for our unanimous support for Brian's Private Member's bill. As well as the support for the Federal Land transfer and general recognition that the National Park concept is the best way to protect these ecologically crucial lands in perpetuity."

The townhall will be held on August 25 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.

It's home to hundreds of endangered species that rely on migration through surrounding local parks for survival. If connected, officials say this area of approximately 900 acres, including the Detroit River could become one of North America's treasures.