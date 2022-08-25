Ojibway National Urban Park townhall happening tonight

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in and get the latest updates on the process for the Ojibway National Urban Park tonight.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse is hosting a townhall with representatives from Caldwell First Nation and the Wildlands League. Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky and Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie will speak as well.

The focus of the town hall will be on the progress of establishing the park through legislation, co-management of national parks with indigenous communities and much more.

Masse says it's important to have the key stakeholders in one place to provide the community with more details.

"So it's really exciting because they're going to talk about how we can actually manage the park, how it can actually define spaces of use and also protecting different species. So they're the real experts and they're coming in to give an overview," he said.

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve and Ojibway Shores.

Masse says as they get ready for the fall session of parliament when the bill will be up in front of committee, they want to keep the local momentum going.

He says ideally he'd love for the park to be defined and set, then get accomplished and then have the community take it over.

"I want to make it as defined as we can to unite all the properties and get it into a position where the legislation is done, and then let the public and people take it over. Really that's where I want it to go because as a legislator my job is to try and get the laws in place and from there I just trust my community. My community understands what's important."

Masse says they're looking to have the park co-managed with Caldwell First Nation, in a similar agreement to Point Pelee National Park.

"In the sense that there would be a full operational plan, there would be investments and changes in terms of how it's actually defined, marked and managed," Masse continued. "From there you really just have an opportunity for it to be treated as a full on national park, so that's kind of really where we want it to go."

The townhall gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex in south Windsor.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive