Ojibway Park Closed Temporarily for Maintenance

A popular Windsor park will be shutdown temporarily.

The city has announced Ojibway Park will be closed for three days beginning on Wednesday for trail maintenance.

In a release, the city says "the temporary closure will allow staff to replenish mulch on trail surfaces, which is necessary to maintain the safety of the trail system for users."

The city adds "maintenance is ideal during the winter months when the ground is frozen and vulnerable wildlife are hibernating."

The maintenance is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.