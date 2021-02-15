Ojibway Park to Close for Trail Maintenance

Trails at Ojibway Park will be closed for maintenance this week.

The west-Windsor park is closed Tuesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to replenish mulch and stone on trail surfaces. Officials say the maintenance is required to help prevent trail flooding in the spring.

According to the release, this week's cold weather is ideal as the ground is frozen and wildlife are hibernating.

The city is asking residents to utilize trails at Black Oak Heritage Park, Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Oakwood Natural Area, and South Cameron Natural Area.

Little River Corridor is another alternative on the city's east end.