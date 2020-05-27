Ojibway Parkway Buckles Under Heat Pressure

The heat has caused some city road and sidewalks to buckle

The eastbound lanes of Ojibway Parkway, near the Lou Romano plant have buckled along with sidewalks on Florence Avenue and Alexis Street.

Windsor’s Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson believes the gaps on Ojibway are likely a one-off because of the extreme fluctuation in temperatures over the last few weeks, but he says sidewalks do tend to buckle more often.

"The sidewalk is not entirely uncommon in the city, depending on the location on the expansion joints and the condition,” says Dawson. “We have seen that before, we haven't seen that with our concrete roads so it is something we will have to look into."

Dawson says the rollercoaster temperatures are taking a toll.

"The change of temperature going from a cool to the extremes of yesterday, that quick change in temperature may have lead into some of this,” with Dawson calling the Ojibway gaps unusual.

"This is an older section of concrete road and it has obviously gone through many these heat and freeze cycles and they have been exposed through various climate through many years, so we haven't experienced that out there so it something that we have to look into to see what could have caused that,” he says.

Dawson says Ojibway is still passable but the area is marked off with barrels and bump signs. There is caution tape up around the sidewalks and those will be scheduled for repairs.

Anyone who spots any buckling should call the city’s hotline at 3-1-1 to report it.