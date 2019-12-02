Oldcastle Plant Fire Causes $2-Million in Damages

Damage is estimated at $2-million after a fire at an Oldcastle plant.

Tecumseh Fire Chief Wade Bondy says the fire at AP Plasman on Friday is listed as accidental due to equipment malfunction.

As heard on AM800 news, crews were called to 5245 Burke Street around 6pm — the building was evacuated.

Bondy says up on arrival, the fire was out but the building was filled with smoke which triggered the sprinkler system.

"There was a malfunction in one of their EDM duplicating machines which caused the fire," says Bondy. "The fire was mainly contained to the machine itself, in the immediate area due to the activation of the sprinklers around it."

He says there were no injuries.

"It will be listed as accidental and equipment malfunction and the estimate for damage is around $2-million," says Bondy, who adds the fire was mainly contained to the machine. "Production was halted obviously due to the event itself but there was some significant water damage from the sprinklers opening up so I'm not sure if they're back to production today or not," he says.

Bondy says Tecumseh Fire has wrapped up its investigation.