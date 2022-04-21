OLG delivers over $1-million to the City of Windsor for hosting casino

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has announced an over $1-million payment to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

The $1,010,143 payment is the fourth quarter payment being delivered to the city.

For fiscal 2021-22, Windsor has received $4,921,214 in gaming revenue.

Since the casino opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $73,014,912.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.