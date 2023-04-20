OLG issues fourth quarter gaming revenue payment to Windsor

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has made its fourth quarter payment totaling just under $2.1 million to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

In a release, OLG says since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $82,439,506.

Officials say these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy says OLG's Municipal Contribution Agreement payments are building strong communities where people and families can enjoy a high quality of life and that the revenues help support local program and critical infrastructure, making a real difference for gaming host municipalities.

Over the past seven years, service providers have invested approximately $2 billion in private sector capital investment across the province.

Since 2017, these investments have led to the development and opening of seven new casinos, one planned development and additional gaming expansions and non-gaming amenities.

Since 1994, host communities have received nearly $2 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.