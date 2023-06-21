OLG names $35-million Lotto Max winner

A Windsor resident is still in shock.

Jayasinghe (Jay) Jayasinghe won $35-million while playing Lotto Max. He split the top prize for the June 6 draw.

According to OLG, Jayasinghe bought the winning ticket at a Mac's store on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.

In a release, Jayasinghe says "It didn't feel real. "My heart was palpitating, my skin had goosebumps, and tears came to my eyes. I can hardly remember the days that followed that moment."

He says he's a regular lottery player since moving to Canada.

Jayasinghe says the first person he told was his wife and then his daughter.

He currently works in retail and plans to take things slow to process the lifechanging situation. Jayasinghe plans to get a new house, support his daughter’s education, and travel.

He also told my wife, that if he ever won Lotto Max, he would treat myself to a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

Jayasinghe also plans to give a portion of his win to charities that are close to his heart.