OLG Payment to the City of Windsor Drops

Windsor is getting a smaller cheque from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for hosting Caesars Windsor.

The OLG has issued its fourth quarter revenue payment of $1.6-million to the city.

The fourth quarter is from January 1 to March 31, 2020.

In comparison a year ago, the fourth quarter payment was $2.1-million.

All casinos in the province closed on March 16 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"During these unprecedented times, we all feel a closer connection to our local communities. Often the biggest impacts are the result of actions we take at the local level to help our neighbours," said Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance. "These fourth-quarter payments come at a vital time as our partners at all levels of government work together to support people and employers during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Caesars Windsor remains closed.