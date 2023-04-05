OLG releases RFPQ for Windsor casino

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is looking to choose a service provider to handle the day-to-day gaming operations for the Windsor casino, which is currently Caesars Windsor.

This step is known as the Request for Pre-Qualification.

The RFPQ process will allow OLG to prequalify potential proponents based on their previous experience operating a large gaming resort.

Those that do prequalify will then move to the Request for Proposal phase, where the prequalified proponents will receive documents that outline the opportunity in Windsor, as well as information on a detailed proposal.

The Windsor Casino is currently operated by Caesars Windsor Entertainment Limited.

The process, which the current operator can participate in if it chooses, will ensure a service provider is in place when the current operating agreement ends.



During the different phases of the procurement process, it will be business as usual at Caesars Windsor, as there is an operating agreement in place.

The RFPQ process will close on May 25, 2023.