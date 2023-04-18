Olivia Chow running to be next mayor of Toronto

TORONTO - Olivia Chow is running to be the next mayor of Toronto, marking the return to electoral politics for the long-time city councillor and NDP parliamentarian.

Chow will be seeking to reverse her fortunes after coming a distant third in the 2014 mayoral race behind runner-up Doug Ford, who is now Ontario's premier, and John Tory, who was elected to three terms.

Tory resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staff member.

Chow's long-speculated, but delayed entry into the race will see her look to gain ground on byelection contenders who have been out gathering support for two weeks.

She immediately becomes one of the most recognizable names in a crowded field that includes Coun. Josh Matlow and Coun. Brad Bradford, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailão and former provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter.

The byelection to name Tory's replacement is set for June 26.