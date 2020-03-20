Olympic Flame is in Japan

The Olympic flame has arrived in Japan from Greece and was greeted in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.

The flame touched down amid doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers and the IOC say it will, but postponement or cancellation is seen as a growing option.

The flame will stay in northern Japan for almost a week until the four-month torch relay begins officially on March 26 .

President Trump says postponing the Tokyo Summer Olympics is "under discussion.

In a White House briefing, Trump said Japan is in a very tough situation.

He was pressed about recent talks with other G7 leaders and noted that Japan has not made a decision about whether to move forward with the Olympics.

