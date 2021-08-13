OMA Wants Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines for Teachers

The Ontario Medical Association is calling for mandatory vaccines for teachers and other school staff.

O-M-A president Dr. Adam Kassam says since children under 12 currently can't receive COVID-19 vaccines, they rely on others to keep them safe.

The doctors also want to see mandatory indoor masking, which is part of the province's back-to-school plan.

The O-M-A has also called for mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers and for a vaccine certificate system.

Premier Doug Ford has said he won't mandate vaccines.