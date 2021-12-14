Omicron variant detected in Windsor-Essex; WECHU reports three more deaths and 44 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with three additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 20s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s — all from the community.

The health unit says 45 cases were reported since Monday, but due to routine data cleaning and case review a net increase of 44 cases was observed.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 22 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are community acquired, three are outbreak related and 13 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 597 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,853 variants of concern cases in the region.

One has been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3837 are the Delta variant.

Rob Hindi courtesy of the WECHU

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, seven school/child care outbreaks, six community outbreaks, and three outbreaks in long-term care homes.

34 confirmed cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,894 cases since the pandemic began with 21,815 listed as resolved.

There have been 482 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 714,435 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.