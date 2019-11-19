On strike at CN Rail.

Railway conductors, train personnel and yard workers have walked off the job to back contract demands after the company and union failed to reach an agreement.

The strike affects 32-hundred workers across Canada including 12 in Windsor who are members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Union.

Windsor conductor Laura Hasulo says this strike is about working conditions — not about money.

"I want to make sure everybody understands that, this is not about money," she says. "It is about working conditions, hours of rest, the ability to be in control of our own ability to work."

She says the strike will affect the local economy.

"We are the only railroad in Windsor that carries Windsor industry and Windsor product," she says. "CP trains are a straight runthrough railroad, so CN is integral to Windsor and Essex County."