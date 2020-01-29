On Strike at the Greater Essex County District School Board

Another day, another one-day strike by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.

Members are off the job today at four boards in Ontario, including the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The strike action is to back demands in contract talks with the Ontario government.

Greater Essex County Local President Adelina Cecchin, Elementary Teachers Federation, August 15, 2019 (courtesy ETFO)

Greater Essex ETFO President Adelina Cecchin say her local represents approximately 1,600 members and they support the job action.

"What we're hearing more and more from members is the importance around the bargaining priority at the table that the government start to discuss and address these in a real fashion at the table so that we can achieve a fair contract," she says.

Cecchin says her members want a fair deal.

"We're really concerned about the quality of public education moving forward and that's why we're taking the action that we're doing," she says. "We want to make sure that the promise that public education remains a good promise, one of quality here in Ontario."

Cecchin says her members will be out front of a number of elementary schools across Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has closed all public elementary schools, but the closure does not impact local public high schools, which will stay open since it is a scheduled exam day.

ETFO and the provincial government will sit down with a mediator Wednesday for the first time in more than a month.

The union is threatening to stage a province-wide strike once a week starting next Thursday if no deal is reached.

That would also include a one-day strike on Friday, February 7 at the Greater Essex County District School Board.