One additional COVID-19 death and 98 new high risk cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 98 new high risk cases and and one additional death in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 60s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 311 active high risk cases in the area.

There are five active outbreaks in the region.

Two are community outbreak and three are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 588 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.0 per cent have received two doses.

53.9 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.