One Additional COVID-19 Death in Windsor-Essex; 39 New Cases

The health unit has announced 39 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from the community.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, seven are related to outbreaks, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community and 15 are still under investigation.

There are now 281 active cases in the community.

37 confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,299 cases since the pandemic began with 12,623 listed as resolved.

There are three outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with five workplace outbreaks, three community outbreaks, three school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

There have been 395 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.