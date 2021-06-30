One Additional Death; 10 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, four are community acquired, one is travel related to the United States and five are still under investigation.

There have been 1,962 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,802 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and three are the Delta variant.

There are now 60 active cases in the community, with five being variant of concern cases.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,830 cases since the pandemic began with 16,335 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 429,726 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 74.4 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Nearly 45 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.