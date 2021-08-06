One Additional Death; 20 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community. Dr. Wajid Ahmed has confirmed, the woman was unvaccinated.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community, one is travel related and six are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 79 active cases in the community, with 32 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,018 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,832 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 51 are the Delta variant.

There are three workplace outbreaks.

Three confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,958 cases since the pandemic began with 16,443 listed as resolved.

There have now been 436 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 546,693 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

67.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.