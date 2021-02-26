One Additional Death; 32 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the death was from the community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, one is related to an outbreak, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, one is travel related outside of North America and seven are still under investigation.

There are now 261 active cases in the community.

47 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,931 cases since the pandemic began with 12,291 listed as resolved.

There are three outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with five workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 379 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.