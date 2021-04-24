One Additional Death, 42 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Windsor-Essex resident.

The latest to pass away is a woman in her 80s from the community bringing the region's death toll to 413.

The local health unit is also adding 42 new cases of the virus Saturday for a total of 15,126.

Of the new cases, 18 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine were caused by community spread while 15 others are still being investigated.

Outbreaks are being reported at 10 workplaces, two schools and one long-term care home while the health unit continues to deal with one community outbreak as well.

There are currently 14 people in hospital while a total of 151,475 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.