One Additional Death But a Net Decrease of Nine COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

Due to a routine data clean up of historical COVID-19 cases, the local health unit is reporting a net decrease of nine cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community.

There have been 1,973 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,812 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and three are the Delta variant.

There are now 34 active cases in the community, with eight being variant of concern cases.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,834 cases since the pandemic began with 16,365 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 455,902 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 74.6 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

51.2 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.