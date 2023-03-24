One arrested after brief foot chase on HWY 401 in Chatham-Kent

A disabled vehicle in Chatham-Kent has led to a criminal charge.

Provincial police say an officer saw a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 401 westbound at Kent Bridge Road Wednesday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was previously reported stolen from Sarnia.

Police say while on scene, a person arrived on foot from a bush lot, saw the officers and fled across the highway.

A brief foot chase occurred and the individual was taken into custody.

A 40-year-old from Sarnia has been charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.