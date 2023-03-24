iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

One arrested after brief foot chase on HWY 401 in Chatham-Kent


am800-news-opp-crest-2021

A disabled vehicle in Chatham-Kent has led to a criminal charge.

Provincial police say an officer saw a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 401 westbound at Kent Bridge Road Wednesday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was previously reported stolen from Sarnia.

Police say while on scene, a person arrived on foot from a bush lot, saw the officers and fled across the highway.

A brief foot chase occurred and the individual was taken into custody.

A 40-year-old from Sarnia has been charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE