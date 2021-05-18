One Arrested in Active Police Investigation

A joint police investigation has resulted in the arrest of a man in LaSalle.

LaSalle police along with Windsor police and the OPP arrested the man earlier on Tuesday in the 1300 block of Carriage Lane in Heritage Estates.

Constable Terry Seguin says it's an active investigation and the nature of the investigation will not be released at this time.

He says the individual has been charged with a criminal offence but police are not releasing details of the charge.

Seguin says there is no concern to public safety.