One Arrested in South Walkerville Weapons Call

A Windsor man faces weapons charges after south Walkerville arrest.

Windsor Police Service was called to a home in the 1700-block of Hall Avenue for a report of a possible firearm around 2pm Sunday.

According to police, officers quickly contained the home and arrested the man without incident.

Video of the arrest posted on social media shows police taking the man into custody with guns drawn.

Police say an BB gun was located in the home and a 35-year-old Windsor man is facing weapons charges.